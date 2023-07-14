Homeland Secretary Lashes Out At Texas Gov

The head of Homeland Security is slamming Texas’s floating border wall, which is currently bobbing in the Rio Grande. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says creating a barrier for migrants seeking relief does not represent the history of the United States.

Mayorkas also criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for pushing a narrative that asylum-seekers are invading the border. He told the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference this week that migrants have the right to claim asylum as soon as they touch U-S soil.