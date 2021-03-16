Homeland Security Chief Defends US Handling Of Border Surge

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration’s head of Homeland Security is defending a policy of allowing unaccompanied children crossing the southwest border to remain in the U.S. while quickly expelling most single adults and families.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a lengthy statement Tuesday on the response to the rising number of migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration is continuing a Trump policy of quickly expelling single adults and families under a public health order due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s holding minors in temporary shelters until they can be placed with relatives or sponsors in the U.S. Mayorkas says the situation at the border is “difficult.”