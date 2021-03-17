Homeland Security Head Rejects GOP Claims Of Border `crisis’

FILE - In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, migrant children and teenagers are processed after entering the site of a temporary holding facility south of Midland, Texas. Teenagers began arriving Sunday at a converted camp for oilfield workers where volunteers from the American Red Cross will care for them. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)

(AP) — The head of the Department of Homeland Security is pushing back against Republican criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is refusing to say that a surge of migrant children entering the United State is a “crisis.”

GOP members of Congress argue that President Joe Biden has wrongly rolled back immigration policies enacted by Donald Trump. But in congressional testimony Wednesday, Mayorkas is pointing to a Trump policy, namely the separation of immigrant families under a “zero tolerance” policy on border crossings.

Mayorkas says, “A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a 9-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future migration.”