NATIONALTRENDING

Homeland Security Head Spars With Congress Over Border Surge

By 75 views
0
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s head of Homeland Security sparred Wednesday with members of Congress over the surge of migrants at the Southwest border. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to concede the situation was a crisis — or even much different from what the two previous administrations have faced.

Mayorkas did give ground on two Republican points. He acknowledged the Biden administration may not have adequately notified communities chosen to host shelter facilities for migrant teens and children. And he said some people may have been released without being tested for COVID-19 before a new testing policy was implemented. But he insisted Homeland Security is executing its plan, and said “we will succeed.”

Man Arrested On Weapons Charge Near Vice President’s Home

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL