Homeland Security Investigates 18-Wheeler Loaded With Dozens Of People

Homeland Security is investigating after police found dozens of people in the back of an 18-wheeler on Thursday evening. A Park Police officer was checking out the suspicious big rig at a truck stop near I-10 and Foster Road when a large number of people jumped out of the trailer and ran away.

Police say up to 100 men and women were in the trailer, but the exact count will require further investigation. Officers detained 29 people. One was taken to the hospital for dehydration, and the other 28 were loaded onto VIA buses. The 49-year-old truck driver may face federal charges.