Homeland Security Sec Gets Update On Border Surge

Migrants who waded across the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, make it ashore into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

The head of Homeland Security says they are swiftly processing and removing the thousands of Haitian migrants who are living under an international bridge on the Texas border, seeking asylum.

Alejandro Mayorkas is in Del Rio, Texas, today to receive what is being called an operational briefing. He says there will be up to three flights a day, returning these Haitian nationals to their island home.

Many are also being moved to other processing centers, to expedite the cases. Upwards of 12-thousand migrants remain under Del Rio International Bridge.