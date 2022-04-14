Homeschooling Surge Continues Despite Schools Reopening

In this undated photo provided by Dalaine Bradley, Drew Waller, 7, Zion Waller, 10, and Ahmad Waller, 11, left to right, study during homeschooling, in Raleigh, N.C. (Courtesy of Dalaine Bradley via AP)

(AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Now, even with schools back open and vaccines available, many homeschooling families are sticking with it.

Data obtained by The Associated Press found homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last year’s all-time high, but are still significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

Families may have turned to homeschooling as an alternative to hastily assembled remote learning plans. But they say they’re staying with it for many reasons, including continuing COVID health concerns, disagreements with school policies and a desire to keep what has worked for their children.