Cameron County sheriff’s homicide investigators are continuing to look for clues into the apparent shooting death of a man at a rural home north of Los Fresnos. The victim, 41-year-old Jose Angel Bravo, was found Tuesday morning dead on the driveway of the home near Old Alice Road and Henderson Road. An autopsy has been ordered to confirm how he died. Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who may have information about Bravo and his death to call the Crime Stoppers line at 350-5551.