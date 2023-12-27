Binational Search Continues For Donna-Area Man In Death Of Common-Law Wife

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are working with law enforcers in Mexico as they work to track down a Donna-area man who they’re calling a person of interest in the death of his common-law wife.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies found 49-year-old Maria De La Carmen De Anda lying in a pool of blood and covered with a blanket inside the couple’s rural home north of Donna.

Homicide investigators say her vehicle was found parked at the Hidalgo International Bridge, and surveillance video shows her husband, 49-year-old Ismael Terrazas Diaz, crossing into Mexico.

Sheriff’s officials say there’d been a domestic dispute between the two and are waiting for autopsy results to determine how De La Carmen De Anda died.