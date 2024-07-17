Homicide Ruled As Cause Of Death Of Missing Alton Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man who disappeared on the Fourth of July and later found dead in Alton had been killed. An autopsy has listed homicide as the cause of death of 45-year-old Alan Israel Sanchez Herrera. It’s unclear how he was killed.

Sanchez was reported missing July 4th. A little more than a week later, Alton police following a lead discovered Sanchez’s decomposed body inside a residence on the 1800 block of East Juarez Avenue.

Police say the homicide investigation remains active and now involves the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division and Texas Rangers.