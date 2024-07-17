LOCALTRENDING

Homicide Ruled As Cause Of Death Of Missing Alton Man

jsalinasBy 167 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man who disappeared on the Fourth of July and later found dead in Alton had been killed. An autopsy has listed homicide as the cause of death of 45-year-old Alan Israel Sanchez Herrera. It’s unclear how he was killed.

Sanchez was reported missing July 4th. A little more than a week later, Alton police following a lead discovered Sanchez’s decomposed body inside a residence on the 1800 block of East Juarez Avenue.

Police say the homicide investigation remains active and now involves the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division and Texas Rangers.

Pair From Donna Charged With Murder After McAllen Homicide Investigation

Previous article

Border Wall Thieves Plead Guilty, Sentenced To Time Served

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL