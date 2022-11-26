Honduras Declares State Of Emergency Against Gang Crime

FILE - Honduras' President Xiomara Castro addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 20, 2022. Honduras became the second country in Central America to declare a state of emergency to fight gang crimes like extortion. Late Thursday, Nov. 24, Castro proposed a measure to limit constitutional rights so as to round up gang members. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

FILE - Honduras' President Xiomara Castro addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 20, 2022. Honduras became the second country in Central America to declare a state of emergency to fight gang crimes like extortion. Late Thursday, Nov. 24, Castro proposed a measure to limit constitutional rights so as to round up gang members. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

(AP) — Honduras became the second country in Central America to declare a state of emergency against gang crimes like extortion. For years, street gangs have charged protection money from bus and taxi drivers and store owners in Honduras, as in neighboring El Salvador. Late Thursday, Honduran President Xiomara Castro proposed a measure to limit constitutional rights to round up gang members. On Friday, the leader of the bus operators in Honduras’ capital supported the move, saying bus drivers were tired of being threatened and killed for not paying protection money. Jorge Lanza said drivers had been asking for a crackdown for years.