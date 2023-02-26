Hong Kong Model’s In-Laws Charged After Body Parts Found

(AP) — Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model whose body parts were found in a refrigerator and a skull believed to be hers in a pot. The grisly case came to light when police on Friday discovered Choi’s body and documents at a rural house after she had been missing for several days.

Superintendent Alan Chung told reporters authorities found a young woman’s skull believed to belong to Choi in one of the cooking pots they seized, alongside several ribs, hair, and human issues.

Choi’s former father-in-law and his eldest son were charged with murder. The ex-husband was arrested Sunday and also faces murder charges.