WORLD

Hong Kong Model’s In-Laws Charged After Body Parts Found

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
In this image taken from video footage provided by TVB Hong Kong, police officers search a village home where they found body parts related to a missing model in a murder case, in Hong Kong on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator. A police statement says Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice. (TVB Hong Kong via AP)

(AP) — Police in Hong Kong have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model whose body parts were found in a refrigerator and a skull believed to be hers in a pot. The grisly case came to light when police on Friday discovered Choi’s body and documents at a rural house after she had been missing for several days.

Superintendent Alan Chung told reporters authorities found a young woman’s skull believed to belong to Choi in one of the cooking pots they seized, alongside several ribs, hair, and human issues.

Choi’s former father-in-law and his eldest son were charged with murder. The ex-husband was arrested Sunday and also faces murder charges.

Putin Says Russia Cannot Ignore NATO Nuclear Capability

Previous article

Fleeing Nicaraguans A Boon To Economy Back Home

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD