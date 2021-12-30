WORLD

Hong Kong Police Charge 2 From News Outlet With Sedition

Hong Kong activist and music star Denise Ho is released from Western Police Station after more than twenty-four hours in custody Thursday, Dec. 30. 2021. Hong Kong police arrested her Wednesday in relation to colonial-era charges of sedition, because she was connected to Stand News, which closed Wednesday after police raided its office and arrested its senior staff. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after the outlet said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests. National security police say they charged two men with conspiracy to publish a seditious publication but did not identify them. According to local media reports, the two were both editors at Stand News, an online pro-democracy news outlet. Police also said they will prosecute the company for sedition.

 

