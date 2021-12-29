Hong Kong Pro-Democracy News Site Closes After Raid, Arrests

Editor of "Stand News" Patrick Lam, second from left, is arrested by police officers in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Hong Kong police say they have arrested seveal current and former staff members of the online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Stand News online media outlet says it is ceasing operations following a police raid and arrests of current and former editors and board members. The outlet issued a statement Wednesday saying its website and social media are no longer being updated and will be taken down. It says all employees were dismissed. Police raided the Stand News office earlier in the day after arresting six people on charges of conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. The move is the latest in an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.