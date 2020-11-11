Hong Kong’s Pro-Democracy Lawmakers To Resign En Masse

Hong Kong's pro-democracy legislators pose for a photo before a press conference at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers announced that they are resigning en masse following a move by the city's government to disqualify four pro-democracy legislators. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) – Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers say they will resign en masse after four of them were ousted from the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s Legislature.

One legislator said the disqualification of the lawmakers could sound the “death knell” for democracy in Hong Kong. The announcement Wednesday of the resignation of the 15 remaining pro-democracy lawmakers ratchets up tensions over the future of Hong Kong.

The former British colony has long been a regional financial hub and bastion of Western-style civil liberties, but China’s government has increasingly tightened its control over it. A new national security law imposed by Beijing this year has alarmed the international community.