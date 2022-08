FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Irving (Texas) Police Department shows Yaser Abdel Said. Said, who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel. (Irving Police Dept. via AP, File)

The trial of a North Texas man accused of killing his daughters in a suspected 2008 “honor killing” is starting.

Dallas County prosecutors told jurors Tuesday Yaser Said wanted to control his daughters and was mad they were dating American boys.

Said’s attorney insisted police focused more on his Muslim religion and didn’t search for the real killers. He’d get life in prison if convicted.