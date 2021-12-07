Hospital Firm To Become The Latest Company To Fill Vacancies In Valley Vista Mall

Another big chunk of empty space is being filled inside Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen. An agreement has been reached with the company that operates three Valley hospitals to take over 20-thousand square feet between what had been the Sears and Dillard’s stores.

Prime Healthcare will consolidate its back-office operations and bring 162 employees from two other offices in Harlingen into the mall. The chief of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation Raudel Garza tells the Valley Morning Star it’s another move by Valle Vista’s new owners to diversify the property away from a retail shopping mall.

Canada-based Prime Health Care operates Harlingen Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, and Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.