CA Crash Scene “Horrifying” After More Than A Dozen Die In Morning Wreck

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Holtville, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (KYMA via AP)

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Holtville, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (KYMA via AP)

A reporter is calling the scene “horrifying” after at least a dozen people died in a car wreck in southern California in Imperial County, east of San Diego.

Aerial photographer Jennifer Markham says the scene was an absolute mess with seats and personal effects everywhere. She said the SUV with a reported 25-plus people inside was “crumpled up into the shape of a croissant” by the gravel hauler that struck it.

Markham called the scene “difficult to film,” adding that knowing at least two dozen people were in a vehicle meant for eight or nine people was a recipe for disaster.