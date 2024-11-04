Hospitals In Texas Told To Report Citizenship Status

Hospital officials must now document the citizenship status of patients in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order that went into effect last Friday calling for the new requirement. This means that hospitals are expected to also file a report to the state in March 2025, listing these statistics.

Civil rights groups and others say this policy will likely keep many who need care from going to a hospital for treatment. Abbott says he wants to use the information to calculate what the state is paying to treat undocumented migrants.