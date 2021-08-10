NATIONAL

Hospitals Run Low On Nurses As They Get Swamped With COVID

Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. Florida is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(AP)–The surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hot spots that can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients. Some facilities are also losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs.

Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana all have more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. In Florida, ambulances and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies. One person who suffered a heart attack in New Orleans was even bounced from six hospitals before finding an emergency room that could take him in.

 

