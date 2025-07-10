Hot Car Death

A San Antonio mom could be facing criminal charges for leaving her child in a hot car, resulting in his death.

Police Chief William McManus says the woman normally drops the kid off at a daycare before going to work but, Wednesday, she apparently forgot. She went to pick him up, and that’s when the lifeless body was found in the back seat.

Police are conducting an investigation to determine whether the death was “accidental or criminal.” The chief says this is a tragic reminder to parents about the dangers of Texas summers.