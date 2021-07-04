Hot Dog! NYC Marks July 4 With Eating Contest, Fireworks

FILE - With the New York City skyline in the background fireworks explode during an Independence Day show over the East River in New York, in this Tuesday, July 4, 2017, file photo. After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City's most well-known Fourth of July traditions are back. The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be back in full form with a display over the East River, with shells being shot from five barges in a televised, choregraphed spectacle. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)