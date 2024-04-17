TEXAS

Hot Spot’ Policing Called Successful In Reducing Crime

The San Antonio Police Department and UTSA criminologists say a new policing strategy is bringing down violent crime in the city. In 2023, police visited high-crime areas, sat with their emergency lights on, and sometimes strolled around.

Murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and deadly conduct dropped seven-percent citywide from 2022, and 34-percent in the “hot spots.” Prof. Rob Tillyer of UTSA presented the results on Tuesday to the Public Safety Committee. SAPD Chief William McManus added that the numbers don’t lie.

