House Advances Bill Against Prosecutors Who Refuse To Enforce State Law

A bill to remove locally elected prosecutors who don’t enforce certain state laws is expected to receive final passage in the Texas House today. House members gave the bill its preliminary approval on Thursday.

The bill is a response to district and county attorneys in certain large counties who have said they won’t pursue election fraud cases or enforce the state’s abortion ban.

The bill would expand the definition of “official misconduct” to include categorical refusal to enforce certain state laws. After its approval in the House, the bill will go to the Senate.