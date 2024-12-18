House Border Security Caucus Outlines Priorities

Members of the House Border Security Caucus are out with their priorities for when President-elect Trump takes office.

Texas Congressman Brian Babin is confident that the policies of the last administration will be rolled back. He and other Caucus members are gearing up for another push at passing the so-called Secure the Border Act.

It passed the House last year but died in the Senate. It includes funding to complete the border wall, changes in asylum standards and an expansion of family detention centers.