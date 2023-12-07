House Censures Bowman Over Fire Alarm Flap

The House is censuring New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm ahead of a big vote. The chamber voted 214-191 to censure Bowman Thursday morning. He pulled the alarm in a congressional building during a vote to fund the government back in September.

Republicans accused the Democrat of trying to delay the vote on the spending bill, while he claims he pulled the alarm thinking it would open a locked door in the building. Bowman pleaded guilty to one count of falsely pulling a fire alarm and was ordered to pay a one-thousand dollar fine.