House Committee Approves Bill Proposing A Valley Law School

A bill proposing to establish a law school in the Rio Grande Valley has sailed through the House Committee on Higher Education. The committee, acting on a motion by Mission Representative Sergio Munoz, unanimously passed House Bill 695, which is authored by Weslaco Representative Armando Martinez.

The legislation would allow a university system to create and operate a school of law in Hidalgo or Cameron County, with state funding for the operation and maintenance of the school to begin in September 2027. Martinez argued the Valley is long overdue for a public law school, saying there is a disturbingly low ratio of attorneys to the general population.ou