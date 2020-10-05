LOCAL

House Committee Passes Vela Bill To Expand Palo Alto Battlefield

By 35 views
0
Photo credit Wikipedia.org

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela’s plans to expand the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park are moving forward.

The House Natural Resources Committee has approved Vela’s bill that would bring Fort Brown Earthworks into the park. Originally known as Fort Texas, Fort Brown Earthworks is the last remaining structure in the U.S. from the Mexican-American War.

Congressman Vela says the expansion would help tell and preserve the history of the battles in 1846 that established the state’s southern border.

State Closing Schools In Nine NYC COVID-19 Hotspots

Previous article

Doctors Can’t Say When Trump Won’t Be Contagious

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL