House Committee Passes Vela Bill To Expand Palo Alto Battlefield

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela’s plans to expand the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park are moving forward.

The House Natural Resources Committee has approved Vela’s bill that would bring Fort Brown Earthworks into the park. Originally known as Fort Texas, Fort Brown Earthworks is the last remaining structure in the U.S. from the Mexican-American War.

Congressman Vela says the expansion would help tell and preserve the history of the battles in 1846 that established the state’s southern border.