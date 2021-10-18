House Committee Seeks More Info From Amazon, Issues Warning

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, an Amazon logo is seen atop the Amazon Treasure Truck The Park DTLA office complex in downtown Los Angeles. U.S. House lawmakers held out the threat of seeking a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying they're giving the tech giant a “final chance" to correct previous testimony by executives on its competition practices. The action, coming in a letter Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy, marks an escalation in a bipartisan battle against Amazon by the House Judiciary Committee panel that has investigated the market dominance of Big Tech. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)