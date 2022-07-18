House Committee Taking Up Gun Bill

The House Judiciary Committee is set to take up legislation this week that would ban assault rifles. Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez says all folks have to do is watch the video of the Uvalde school shooting to see how much damage they do.

The full security cam video, showing the massacre at a Texas elementary school, is now out in the public. Officers can be seen running from the carnage caused by a gunman who murdered 19 students and two teachers.

The assault weapons ban has more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors. No Republicans have signed on.