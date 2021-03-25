LOCAL

House Committee To Hear Bill Proposing A Valley Law School

By 150 views
0

A bill proposing to establish a law school in the Rio Grande Valley is getting a committee hearing today. The House Committee on Higher Education is hearing testimony at the state Capitol on House Bill 695 authored by Weslaco Representative Armando Martinez.

The legislation would allow a university system to create and operate a school of law in Hidalgo or Cameron County. Martinez says the Valley needs a law school mainly because of what he says is a disturbingly low ratio of attorneys to the general population.

Martinez also says it would provide a much-needed professional degree opportunity for Valley residents who could then stay in the Valley to build their law practice.

Body Recovered After SUV Plunges Off Highway 48

Previous article

Cornyn Co-Sponsors Bill To Protect Federal Law Officers Outside U.S.

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL