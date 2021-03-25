House Committee To Hear Bill Proposing A Valley Law School

A bill proposing to establish a law school in the Rio Grande Valley is getting a committee hearing today. The House Committee on Higher Education is hearing testimony at the state Capitol on House Bill 695 authored by Weslaco Representative Armando Martinez.

The legislation would allow a university system to create and operate a school of law in Hidalgo or Cameron County. Martinez says the Valley needs a law school mainly because of what he says is a disturbingly low ratio of attorneys to the general population.

Martinez also says it would provide a much-needed professional degree opportunity for Valley residents who could then stay in the Valley to build their law practice.