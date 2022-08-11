NATIONAL

House Explosion In Southern Indiana Kills 3

Fred CruzBy 6 views
0
Evansville Fire Department personnel examine the scene after a house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville. David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died in the explosion Wednesday will not be released until the next of kin has been notified. Evansville police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray says at least one other person was injured. Fire Chief Mike Connelly has said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m. He said the department has not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied when the explosion. The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

 

Fred Cruz

Gas Prices Dip Just Below $4 For The First Time In 5 Months

Previous article

Indiana Funeral Set For GOP Rep. Walorski Killed In Crash

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL