House Gives Preliminary Approval To Bill Requiring AC In TX Prisons By 2032

A bill requiring Texas prisons to be air conditioned by the end of 2032 has the preliminary approval of the state House.

State representatives passed House Bill 3006 on Thursday by an 89-43 vote. The bill requires the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to install A/C if the state or federal governments provides the funding.

The installation will occur in three phases, to be completed in 2028, 2030, and 2032, at a cost of 100 million dollars per phase. Once the bill gets the final approval of the House, it will head for the Senate.