House GOP Approves Broad Bill To ‘unleash’ American Energy

FILE - House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is flanked by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, and Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., as he talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2023. House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that counters virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is flanked by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, and Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., as he talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2023. House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that counters virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — House Republicans have passed a sprawling energy package that would counter virtually all of President Joe Biden’s agenda to address climate change. The bill approved Thursday would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. It would boost production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt that are used in electric vehicles, computers, cellphones and other products. Democrats call the bill a giveaway to big oil companies. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill is “dead on arrival” in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Biden has threatened a veto.