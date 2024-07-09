House GOP: Biden Unfit To Serve

President Biden is unfit to serve as commander-in-chief, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. That’s what Johnson told reporters today following Biden’s faltering debate performance against Donald Trump. He said it’s dangerous when the U.S. has a president who is not “on his game.”

Biden sparked concerns over his age and ability to serve another term after he stumbled over his words and appeared to lose his train or thought during the debate. Some Democrats have called on the president to drop out of the election.