House GOP May Hold Impeachment Inquiry Vote

File photo: President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

House Republicans may hold an official vote authorizing their impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Majority Whip Tom Emmer told his colleagues behind closed-doors Wednesday a vote could be held in the coming weeks.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy unilaterally launched the inquiry in September without the typical vote needed to do so. Democrats have argued the investigation holds no power since it was not officially sanctioned by the House.

The inquiry is focused on whether the president improperly benefited from his family’s foreign business dealings, which he strongly denies. Republicans have subpoenaed Biden’s brother, James Biden, and son, Hunter Biden, to appear for private depositions.