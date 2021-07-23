House GOP Members Go After Surgeon General In New Letter

FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021 file photo, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. Murthy said Sunday, July 18 that he's concerned about what lies ahead with cases of COVID-19 increasing in every state, millions still unvaccinated and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Some House Republicans are upset with the nation’s surgeon general in his effort to fight misinformation about the coronavirus. They wrote a letter to Dr. Vivek Murthy and accused the Biden Administration of taking steps to censor what Americans are saying.

They specifically raise issues with an advisory Murthy put out last week, saying the themes of it were censorship and division. The GOP members give Murthy until August 6th to provide all correspondence with social media companies including Facebook and Twitter.