House GOP Requests Secret Service Briefing On White House Cocaine

House Republicans are demanding a briefing from the Secret Service on the cocaine found at the White House. Oversight Committee Chair James Comer requested a briefing from the head of the agency by the end of next week.

The committee wants to look into White House security procedures. Comer called the incident “unacceptable” and “shameful.”

The small bag of cocaine was found Sunday night in a cubby near the White House’s West Executive entrance, which prompted an evacuation. The Biden family was away at Camp David at the time.