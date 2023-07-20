House Hearing On UAPs Scheduled For Next Week

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are becoming increasingly interested in UFOs. The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena next week that lawmakers say will be focused on transparency.
Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett said the hearing will include witnesses who can speak frankly about their experiences. He argued the lack of information from the government has eroded public trust.
Witnesses include Air Force veteran David Grusch, who recently claimed that the government has recovered craft of “non-human origin.” Other witnesses include Navy pilots who have reported multiple UAP encounters.