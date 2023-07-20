House Hearing On UAPs Scheduled For Next Week

File photo: The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There's a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It's rotating." (Department of Defense via AP)

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are becoming increasingly interested in UFOs. The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena next week that lawmakers say will be focused on transparency.

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett said the hearing will include witnesses who can speak frankly about their experiences. He argued the lack of information from the government has eroded public trust.

Witnesses include Air Force veteran David Grusch, who recently claimed that the government has recovered craft of “non-human origin.” Other witnesses include Navy pilots who have reported multiple UAP encounters.