Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are out with two new reports dealing with the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot five years later.

The Committee looked at the 16-hundred people pardoned by President Trump for their participation in the day’s events. Nearly three dozen of them have been convicted, charged or arrested for crimes since that day, including child sexual assault, production of child pornography, rape and conspiracy to commit murder.

Maryland Democrat and ranking committee member Jamie Raskin says the reports highlight what he calls President Trump’s attempt to whitewash and rewrite the history of his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.