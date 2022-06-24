House Moves Toward Sending Gun Violence Compromise To Biden

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., crosses through a construction tunnel at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. After Senate bargainers reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, Schumer predicted Senate approval later this week, and passage by the Democratic-led House could follow quickly. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Congress has moved to the verge of approving a $13 billion bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unimaginable a month ago. House approval was expected Friday.

The legislation would be lawmakers’ most sweeping answer in decades to mass shootings that have come to shock yet not surprise Americans. The Senate approved the measure Thursday, with 15 Republicans joining Democrats in backing passage.

The election year vote comes just weeks after a gunman massacred 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and a white man motivated by racism allegedly killed 10 Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo, New York.