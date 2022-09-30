House OKs Bill To Avert Government Shutdown, Aid Ukraine

(AP) — The Democratic-led House passed a short-term spending bill on Friday that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201. The measure next goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure. The bill provides more than $12.3 billion in Ukraine-related aid.

The money will go to provide training, equipment and logistics support for the Ukraine military, help Ukraine’s government provide basic services to its citizens.