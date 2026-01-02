A GOP-led House panel will hold hearings on fraud concerns within Minnesota’s social services programs starting next week.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer set the first hearing for Wednesday with testimony expected from Republican lawmakers Kristin Robbins, Walter Hudson and Marion Rarick.

Comer has also invited Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz and its Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify on February 10th. Walz’s office issued a statement said the governor is “happy to work with Congress,” while also pointing to the committee’s track record for holding what he called “circus hearings that have nothing to do with the issue at hand.”