The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is issuing a new subpoena for documents held by the estate of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The committee is moving ahead with its probe into the disgraced financier with a request for his will; any documents resembling a “client list;” any “black books” containing Epstein’s contacts; flight logs; and an alleged book of birthday letters from Epstein’s friends.

According to a letter from Committee Chair James Comer, the Epstein estate “is ready and willing to provide these documents.”

