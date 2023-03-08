House Panel On COVID Origins Holds First Hearing

A House panel investigating the origins of COVID-19 is holding its first hearing. Ohio Republican Brad Wenstrup said there’s debate over whether the virus emerged naturally or leaked from a lab in China, but there’s still no “smoking gun” three years after the pandemic began.

California Democrat Raul Ruiz said the evidence remains inconclusive and warned against politicizing the issue.

The testimony comes on the heels of the FBI and Department of Energy’s assessments that the virus most likely came from a lab leak. Other intelligence agencies believe the virus emerged naturally. The White House says there’s no consensus just yet on the origins and the investigation is ongoing.