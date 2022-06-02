NATIONAL

House Panel Taking Up Gun Bill In Wake Of Mass Shootings

FILE - House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., top center, speaks and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, top right, the ranking member, listens as the panel holds a markup session at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 13, 2021. The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing to advance legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — The House is preparing gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. The Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but the measure provides Democratic lawmakers a marker to show voters their efforts to curb mass shootings.

 

