House Panel’s Possible Options For Alleging Trump 1/6 Crimes

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has identified a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump's phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building, according to a person familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump last year of inciting the Capitol insurrection. But neither Trump nor any of his top advisers have faced charges over the attack in a court of law.

It’s uncertain if they ever will. But lawmakers on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection are increasingly pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump and his associates, laying out a series of possible crimes in at least one court and openly discussing others.

Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, and Garland can then decide whether to act on them.