House Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With Ukraine Aid

(AP) — The Democratic-led House has passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill. The bill will finance federal agencies through September and provide more aid to a devastated Ukraine. It passed by a vote of 225-201.

The bill represents the closing act for Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s second stint as House speaker. The person hoping to replace her, Republican Kevin McCarthy, led opposition to the bill. That’s a sharp contrast to the Senate, where the leaders from both parties supported the measure.

The House chamber was half-empty for the vote with many lawmakers casting proxy votes, having left Washington early to ensure they made it home for Christmas.