A bill banning military-style assault weapons will likely not advance in the Senate. The House passed the measure in a 217-213 vote Friday.

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler said there’s no place for them on the streets of America. Ohio Republican Jim Jordan said Democrats are “coming for your firearms.” He argued the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens cannot be threatened.

The bill now faces long odds in the 50-50 Senate, with many guessing it won’t get the necessary votes to pass.