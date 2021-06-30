House Passes Bill Establishing Select Committee On Capitol Attack

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responds to a question about her creation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, during a news conference, during a news conference to discuss a surface transportation bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The House has passed a bill that establishes a Select Committee to investigate the January 6th Capitol attack. The legislation passed 222 to 190. Ousted GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney and Representative Adam Kinzinger were the only Republicans who voted in favor.

The measure establishes a 13-person commission appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, including five members to be selected “after consultation with” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. This comes one month after Senate Republicans blocked an effort to create an independent, bipartisan panel.